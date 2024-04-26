Tawanda Maswanhise on trial at lower division English club as he targets deal

Tawanda Maswanhise is on trial at a lower division English club as he targets a deal.

The Warriors international is training with English League Two leaders Stockport City and featured for B Team where he scored a hat-trick against Brentford B and another goal against Burnley Academy.

Maswanhise is expected to be released by Leicester City Academy when the club announces its retained list in the coming weeks.

He will be looking to earn more senior team minutes next season after failing to break in the Foxes’ first team.

Stockport will be playing in the English League One next season after winning the. League Two championship with some games to spare.