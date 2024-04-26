Warriors star Joey Phuthi set to get new deal in England

Warriors youngster Joey Phuthi is set to get a new deal at his English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

Phuthi is among a few players that the club wants to extend their stay.

According to English outlet, The Star, Sheffield is in the process of finalising the new terms for the contract.

The forward, who recently turned 19, has had an eventful season so far having made his senior debut for Sheffield in the FA Cup and also made his international bow for the Warriors.

Phuthi has been with Wednesday’s academy since he was 13.

He signed his first professional contract with the English team in July last year.