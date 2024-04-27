The Premier Soccer League has confirm that it has requested reports from both Dynamos and Chegutu Pirates after their match was abandoned on Thursday due to crowd trouble.

The game had entered a stoppage period after the 90th minute.

The visitors scored deep into the additional time to break the deadline through Donald Dzvinyai.

The goal, however, was disputed after it was seemingly cleared off the line, and this forced the home team’s fans to invade the pitch protesting.

In a statement, the PSL said: