Divine Lunga’s Mamelodi Sundowns qualify for inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup

Zimbabwe will have a player representative at the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup set for next year.

Divine Lunga became the first Zimbabwean to qualify for the new-look tournament after Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place.

Sundowns secured their berth despite loosing to Esperance 2-0 on aggregate in the Champions League semifinal.

Both clubs qualified to the Club World Cup via the ranking pathway.

The teams’ successful performance in the inter-club competitions over the last four years earned them enough points to finish among the top teams.

Sundowns and Esperance will join Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, who have already booked their spots as winners of the Champions League in 2021, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Meanwhile, the inagaural new-look 2025 Club World Cup will happen next year in June and July.