Jurgen Klopp comments on heated touchline row with Mohamed Salah

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and his forward Mohamed Salah had an explosive touchline row during the team’s Saturday 2-2 draw with West Ham.

The heated exchange happened as Salah was set to be introduced in the 82nd minute after he started on the bench.

The Egyptian star gestured towards the Reds gaffer before Darwin Nunez, who was also on the touchline waiting to be subbed on, was forced to intervene between and separate the pair.

Speaking after the match, Klopp said there is no issue with Salah after the two spoke in the dressing room following the final whistle.

“No. We spoke already in the dressing room. For me it’s done,” the gaffer responded when asked if he could explain what happened.

"I'm not in the mood to talk about that to be honest, or to look at that [the title race] at all." Jürgen Klopp expresses his disappointment as Liverpool drop points against West Ham… 🎙️ @julesbreach 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/4Iun1ROFrR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 27, 2024