Khama Billiat hits brace as Yadah register first win at Heart Stadium

Khama Billiat scored a brace in Yadah’s 2-1 victory over Chicken Inn in the Castle Lager Premiership on Saturday.

The result saw the Church Boys registering their first ever victory at their newly constructed Heart Stadium.

Billiat’s two goals also saw him scoring in back-to-back games after netting his first strike for Yadah in the midweek.

After a pacey start, the former Warriors international opened the scoring in the ninth minute after converting from the spot.

The Gamecocks tried to regroup in the following moments but were dealt another blow after Danny Phiri received a straight red card on the quarter hour mark following a crude challenge on Blessed Ndereki.

The play was soon affected by a ten-minute stoppage towards the end of the half after Yadah were awarded a second penalty.

The visitors protested the penalty decision by leaving the pitch before returning later.

Billiat took the kick and converted again to double the cushion and completed his first brace in the league.

Chicken Inn pulled one goal back in the second half through Brendon Rendo but the effort only proved to be a mare consolation as Yadah won the match 2-1.

At Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva, there was also a red card after TelOne defender Leo Hofisi received his marching orders in the second half of the game against Simba Bhora.

The match ended in 1-1 draw.

Elsewhere, ZPC Kariba and Bikita Minerals played a goalless draw in the other matchday 9 played on Saturday.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 9 Results:

Yadah 2-1 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 1-1 TelOne

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bikita Minerals