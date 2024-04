Collin Mujuru has bagged another Man Of the Match award at his Nyasa Big Bullets side.

Mujuru was named as the most outstanding player in the Bullets’ 2-1 win over Baka City.

Mujuru was also named the Man of the Match in the previous game against Chitipa United.

He started in the match and played the entire match.

Fellow Zimbabweans Kenneth Pasuwa and Ronald Chitiyo were on the Bullets bench.