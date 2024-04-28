Highlanders vs CAPS United: Preview, TV Info, Head to Head Stats & More

The first installment of the Battle of the Cities between Highlanders and Caps United will happen this afternoon in Bulawayo.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium at 3 pm CAT.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Competition: 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 9.

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: Sunday 28 April 2024, 3 pm CAT at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

TV Details:

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 284) will broadcast the match live. Stream feed will be available via the DStv app.

Soccer24 will cover the match via blow-by-blow updates.

What the coaches said:

CAPS United’s Lloyd Chitembwe: “Our next match against Highlanders will obviously be tough, very tough. They’re a big team, and we should be very organised in terms of how we play when we go there. We have had this boost and we hope we will carry ourselves well in the match.”

Highlanders’ Kelvin Kaindu: “In terms of mental strength, it is something that we are working on. We just hope and trust that we are seeing a lot of improvement. Unfortunately, we have dropped points lately, maybe it was because of the overload of the games that we played traveling to Ngezi, Manicalandand Harare but we are back home and hoping for the best.”

Form:

Highlanders have dropped points in their last three games, losing against Chicken Inn and playing a stalemate versus Herentals and Ngezi Platinum.

They are currently leading on the table with fifteen points.

CAPS United have found their rhythm of late after returning to winning ways by beating Greenfuel 3-0 in the midweek.

The Green Machine are placed on number 9 on the log with ten points.

Head to Head: