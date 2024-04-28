Live: CLPSL – Highlanders vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 9 encounter between Highlanders vs CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.
Latest:
Highlanders 0-0 CAPS United
10′ Free kick to Highlanders, Mbeba takes and shoots at goal but Mateyaunga tips the ball over for a corner kick.
7′ Both sides taking chances to control the possession but are yet to creat a threatening goal opportunity.
2′ Highlanders with an early chance but Chikuhwa fires his shot straight to the goalkeeper.
1′ Kick-off!!!
Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Khoza, Mbeba, Faira, Muduhwa, Ndlovu, Mhindirira, M. Ncube, McKinnon Mushore, B. Ncube, Chikuhwa.
CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Chapusha, Manokore, Kangwa, Murwira, Chafa, Manondo, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Makuva, Chiwunga.
Dynamos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum
1′ Kick-off!!!
Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Dzvinyai, Jalai, Makarati, K. Moyo, Mudadi, Ansa-Botchway, Chiwunga, Kadonzvo, Paga, Chinyerere.
Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhake, Mukumba, Chamboko, Hachiro, Vuwa, Madhanaga, Gaki, Benhura, Murasiranwa.
Manica Diamonds 0-0 FC Platinum
1′ Kick-off!!!
Manica XI: Chitsumba, Masibhera, Banda, Chisi, Jubani, Amidu, Karembo, Takunda, Bhero, Binzi, Macheke.
FCP XI: Magalane, Moyo, Ndlovu, Mhlanga, Pavari, Banda, Mutudza, Mutimbanyoka, Selemani, Bhebhe, T. Ngwenya.
Hwange 1-0 Herentals
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chegutu Pirates
Greenfuel 0-0 Arenel