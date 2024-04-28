Live: CLPSL – Highlanders vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 9 encounter between Highlanders vs CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Highlanders 0-0 CAPS United

10′ Free kick to Highlanders, Mbeba takes and shoots at goal but Mateyaunga tips the ball over for a corner kick.

7′ Both sides taking chances to control the possession but are yet to creat a threatening goal opportunity.

2′ Highlanders with an early chance but Chikuhwa fires his shot straight to the goalkeeper.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Khoza, Mbeba, Faira, Muduhwa, Ndlovu, Mhindirira, M. Ncube, McKinnon Mushore, B. Ncube, Chikuhwa.

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Chapusha, Manokore, Kangwa, Murwira, Chafa, Manondo, Bamusi, Chinyengetere, Makuva, Chiwunga.

Dynamos 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mapisa, Dzvinyai, Jalai, Makarati, K. Moyo, Mudadi, Ansa-Botchway, Chiwunga, Kadonzvo, Paga, Chinyerere.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhake, Mukumba, Chamboko, Hachiro, Vuwa, Madhanaga, Gaki, Benhura, Murasiranwa.

Manica Diamonds 0-0 FC Platinum

1′ Kick-off!!!

Manica XI: Chitsumba, Masibhera, Banda, Chisi, Jubani, Amidu, Karembo, Takunda, Bhero, Binzi, Macheke.

FCP XI: Magalane, Moyo, Ndlovu, Mhlanga, Pavari, Banda, Mutudza, Mutimbanyoka, Selemani, Bhebhe, T. Ngwenya.

Hwange 1-0 Herentals

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Greenfuel 0-0 Arenel