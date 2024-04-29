Premier Soccer League (PSL) under scrutiny over lack of ambulance at Yadah-Chicken Inn match

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has for the umpteenth time come under scrutiny, amid revelations that the match between Yadah and Chicken Inn at The Heart Stadium, was played with no ambulance and medical personnel present.

The clash, which Yadah won 2-1 courtesy of a first half brace by Khama Billiat while Chicken Inn got their consolation from substitute, Brendon Rendo, was even televised.

According to Article 5.4 of the FIFA Stadium Guidelines on Safety and Security, an ambulance, which should be parked with easy access to the stadium, is typically required on-site.

In this case, it is the duty of the PSL to ensure that an ambulance is present at all its matches, with the responsibility of paying for the services, on the home team.

ZIFA First Instance Board (FIB) member Sharif Musa was presented at The Heart, and the even summoned Yadah chairman Everson Chatambudza on the issue.

Additionally, police details deployed at the stadium, were no where to be seen, when Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas and his backroom staff invaded the pitch to confront referee Lawrence Zimhondi, when he awarded Yadah a second penalty.

It had to take the intervention of Mussa, for Police details to be called to protect the referee.

PSL Media and Liaison Officer Kudzai Bare said she can only comment when the referee hands in his match report.