Munakandafa released by Notts County as Chihovo, Chicksen are retained

Zimbabwean youngster Luther Munakandafa has been released by English League Two side Notts County.

Munakandafa’s contract will not be renewed when it officially expires on 30 June.

He is among six players that have been released at the club.

The Magpies confirmed in a statement on their website, saying: “Six players who made huge contributions towards our EFL return will be leaving the club this summer.

“Jim O’Brien, Richard Brindley, John Bostock, Aden Baldwin and Tobi Adebayo will all depart Meadow Lane upon the expiration of their contracts, while Connell Rawlinson has been made available for transfer.

“Youngster Luther Munakandafa will also be moving on, while goalkeeper Aidan Stone and winger Will Randall will be given the opportunity to pursue opportunities elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, former Warriors defender Adam Chicksen and Zimbabwe prospect Lucian Chihovo have both been retained by the club ahead of the 2024-25 season.