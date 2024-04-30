Unstoppable Nyasha Mushekwi scores in sixth successive match to extend lead in Golden Boot race in China

Nyasha Mushekwi has extended his lead in the Chinese League One Golden Boot race after netting in his sixth successive match.

The 36-year-old striker now has six goals, two ahead of joint second-placed Cameroonian forward Raphaël Messi Bouli, who plays for Shijiazhuang Gongfu, and Song Pan of Tonglianglong.

Mushekwi, who has featured in seven games this season, has only missed scoring once, that’s in his first game at Yunnan Yukun FC.

He joined the club in March on a free transfer after leaving Chinese Super League side Zhejiang.

Meanwhile, Yukun is now placed second on the League One table with seventeen points after seven games.

The club was promoted to the second tier league this term from the League Two.