New wheels for Musona: Ushendibaba fulfills promise to Simba Bhora captain

Simba Bhora captain Walter Musona has received the Mercedes Benz he was promised by one of the directors of the club, following a brilliant start to life at the Shamva-based side.

The former FC Platinum star joined Simba coached after his contract with the platinum miners expired at the end of last year.

After a brilliant display against Dynamos, capped by the solitary strike which sank the Harare giants, Musona was promised a Mercedes Benz by the club’s director Brighton Ushendibaba, which has now been delivered to the Warriors star.

Ushendibaba, courtesy of his Pan Jap motors, reportedly promised each Simba Bhora player a Toyota Aqua, should Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges win the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.