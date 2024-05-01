Tanzanian giants makes contract offer to Prince Dube

Tanzanian giants Yanga FC have reportedly made a move for Prince Dube, who is pushing for his release at Azam.

Dube requested for his release last month at Azam following a contract dispute.

The Zimbabwean striker says his deal is expiring this June but the club’s stance is that the player still has two more years.

Azam also wants $300,000 for his release.

The dispute was initially heard before the Tanzanian Football Federation two weeks ago.

According to Tanzanian sports website, Mwanaspoti, Young Africans have already tabled a two-year-contract for the player.

The move by Yanga is believed to be a counter after Azam snatched their midfielder Feisal Salum.

Meanwhile, Dube’s transfer will be subject to FIFA’s ruling on the club’s transfer ban.

Yanga are currently challenging the sanction after they were found guilty of failing to properly register their player.