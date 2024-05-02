Warriors striker Macauley Bonne leaves Cambridge United

Warriors striker Macauley Bonne has left English League One side Cambridge United following the end of six-month loan deal.

Bonne will rejoin his parent club Gillingham which plays in the League Two.

Cambridge said on their website: “Option years have been activated for Dan Barton, Liam Bennett, Louis Chadwick and Brandon Njoku, whilst Gassan Ahadme, Macauley Bonne and James Gibbons all return to their parent clubs….

“The Club would like to place on record its appreciation to all departing players for their hard work and professionalism whilst with Cambridge United, and wish them the very best for the future.”

Bonne made sixteen appearances at Cambridge and started in seven games.

He only scored once, with the goal coming in April.