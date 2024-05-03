CAF delivers judgment on cancelled Confed Cup fixture after row over map of Morocco on jersey

CAF has delivered judgement on the cancelled Confederation Cup fixture between USM Alger and Renaissance Berkane.

The game was cancelled after row over map of Morocco appearing on the visitors shirt.

Berkane’s shirt featured an extended map of Morocco, which includes the occupied territory of Western Sahara.

This provoked the Algerian authorities and they confiscated the kit when the Moroccan club arrived in the country last Friday.

Both sides travelled to the stadium for the match and USM Alger came out for kick-off, but Berkane remained in their dressing room.

CAF has now sanctioned USM Alger for causing the cancellation of the match.

The statement by CAF reads: “The CAF Interclub Competitions and Management of the Club Licensing System Committee met to deliberate on the incident during the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24 second leg semi-final fixture between RS Berkane and USM Alger that was scheduled on 28 April 2024.

“The CAF Interclub Competitions Committee and Management of the Club Licensing System decided:

– Sanction USM Alger with a forfeit of 0-3.

– Submit the case to the Disciplinary Board for possible additional sanctions.

– The qualification of RS Berkane to the Final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24.”