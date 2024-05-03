Divine Lunga wins another DStv Premiership title in SA

Zimbabwean defender Divine Lunga has clinched his second successive league title in South Africa.

The fullback was crowned a champion after helping Mamelodi Sundowns to their seventh successive title.

Sundowns claimed the championship on Thursday night after beating Kaizer Chiefs 5-1 to attain an unassailable 62 points with six games to spare.

Lunga’s first title came in 2022 in his debut season.

The 28-year-old defender missed last year’s silverware as he was on loan at Golden Arrows for the whole season before he was brought back for the ongoing campaign.