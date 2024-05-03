‘Ndiraya has the Simba Bhora executive’s full support’

Simba Bhora spokesperson Charles Nyatsine has dismissed reports suggesting that Tonderai Ndiraya is on a two-game ultimatum, insisting that the youthful coach has the full backing of the club’s leadership.

The Shamva-based side was the busiest on the transfer market ahead of their second season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, and underlined their title ambitions with the acquisition of more than 10 players, including 2022 Soccer Star of the Year Walter Musona.

Despite a somewhat promising start to the season, Ndiraya’s charges have not won any of their last three matches, fueling speculation that heads may be rolling at the club.

A section of media reported last week that the Simba ‘Buju’ Ndoro-led executive had given Ndiraya and his backroom staff an ultimatum to either collect at least four points from their next two matches, or be shown the exit door.

Nyatsine denied those claims.

“The comments purported to have been said by the club president about the coach are just but not true.

Someone is just trying to use social media, knowing very well the impact,” he told Soccer24.

“I am not sure who, but possibility is there that someone wants to derail our progress in the PSL by this. If there is any official statement to be passed, it will come via the club spokesperson, who is me,” added Nyatsine.

Simba are the fifth on the log standings with 10 points from nine matches and trail log leaders Highlanders by 5 points.