Warriors opponents in WCQ Nigeria appoint new coach

Warriors’ opponents in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, Nigeria, have appointed a new coach.

Former Super Eagles international Finidi George will take over from Jose Peseiro, who left the post at the end of the 2023 Afcon tournament in February.

George’s appointment as the substantive gaffer comes after he initially worked with the team in March international window on an interim basis.

According to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the coach was recommended by its technical and development committee.

The former Ajax and Real Betis winger had spent twenty months as an assistant to Peseiro and is expected to remain in charge of Enyimba, whom he led to the Nigerian title last year, until the end of the season.

His immediate national team assignments will be against Benin and South Africa in June’s World Cup Qualifiers Group C games.

The Super Eagles will face Zimbabwe in September in the second round of fixtures.