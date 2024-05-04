Billiat leaves Rufaro before the end of the match after red card

Former Warriors star Khama Billiat left Rufaro Stadium before the match had ended, following his red card for dissent in Yadah’s 0-1 loss to Herentals today.

The diminutive forward was shown a straight red card by referee Thanks Nyaungwe in the 68th minute, as tempers flared following a series of dangerous tackles which the match official somewhat ignored.

Billiat was not happy with a call made by Nyaungwe, who gave the former Kaizer Chiefs star his marching orders.

The former Zimbabwe international then left Rufaro with his daughter Kimberly —who was in attendance, 15 minutes before full time.

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive admitted Billiat’s dismissal affected the way his charges fared.

“It was a huge blow for us because our boys got confused a bit. By the time they regained focus, it was too late,” said Ruzive, who was coy when quizzed further on the red card incident.

Godfrey ‘Marabha’ Mukambi got the all important goal which sank the Miracle Boys.