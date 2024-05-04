Brito pursuing Warriors job

Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito is one of the candidates aspiring to take up the vacant Warriors job, amid revelations that he has applied for it.

The former Highlanders coach was in charge of the country’s senior men’s national team for only three months last year and presided over the opening two World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria.

His contract, which expired at the end of last year, was not renewed, under unclear circumstances.

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee has since advertised the vacant Warriors post, ahead of next month’s World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa.

While the Lincoln Mutasa-led administration has kept a tight lid on the recruitment process, a well-placed source privy to ongoings at the national association confided with Soccer24 that Brito applied for the post.

“Yes, coach (Baltemar) Brito applied for the Warriors post, as well as many other aspiring candidates. I don’t want to shed too much light because I might jeopardize the recruitment process but yes, he is among those interested,” said the source.

According to the requirements on the advert posted by ZIFA, interested candidates should posses either the CAF A or CAF Pro coaching badges, with five years experience in international football.

Coaches who are not from Africa are required to posses the UEFA Pro coaching badge —the qualification Brito holds.