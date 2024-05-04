Jadon Sancho “decides on his future” as Dortmund loan nears end

Jadon Sancho is reportedly unwilling to return to Manchester United once his loan deal at Borussia Dortmund expires next month.

Sancho left Old Trafford in January after clashing with coach Erik ten Hag.

The fallout saw the player banned from first-team facilities and was forced to train on his own.

Following his loan transfer back to Dortmund, the has rediscovered his form.

According to English outlet, The Sun, the Bundesliga giants are ready to open talks with the Red Devils about extending the player’s stay in Germany.

Dortmund know they are unlikely to be able to afford the price tag for a permanent deal for the 24-year-old in the next transfer window and that’s why they want another loan spell with an option or obligation to buy at the end of the 2024/5 campaign.

The report adds that the player would be open to the idea of staying in Germany – no matter who is in charge of United next season.

Manchester United paid £73million to sign Sancho from Dortmund in 2021 but he never lived up to that price tag.