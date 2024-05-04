Jompano — a man on a mission

Northern Region Soccer League log leaders Harare City made it six wins from as many matches, with an impressive 1-0 victory over Herentals U20 at Morris Depot yesterday.

Lincoln Madzingaidzo’s solitary first half strike was all the Sunshine Boys needed to maintain their perfect start to the season.

Crucially for Herbert Maruwa’s charges, City have underlined their title credentials, not only by winning their first six matches of the season, but they have also beaten three fellow contenders in the process —Black Mambas, Golden Eagles and Herentals U20.

The former Dynamos coach, who deservedly won the Northern Region Soccer Coach of the Month for April, is solely focused on the ultimate prize and is not getting carried away by the start his charges have enjoyed.

“Of course, I’m happy with the three points but it’s still work in progress. I’m happy with how the boys are applying themselves,” he told journalists yesterday.

“It’s still early, we are taking it one game at a time. The results are coming because the boys are working hard at training, but it’s still early, one game at a time,” he added.

April Player of the Month Crybet Muvuti and gangly central defender Godfrey Manase are some of the standout City players this season.