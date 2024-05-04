Khama Billiat sees red as Manica Diamonds claim top spot

Yadah’s new signing Khama Billiat received his first red card in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in Saturday’s encounter against Herentals.

Billiat was swnt off in the second half as his side lost 1-0.

The winger, who had started in the match, was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Herentals goalkeeper.

Godfrey Mukambi netted the only goal of the match for the Students.

At Nyamhunga Stadium, Manica Diamonds claimed the top spot after beating ZPC Kariba 2-0.

Fortune Binzi and Michael Tapera were on target for the Gem Boys.

Manica are now on nineteen points, one ahead of second-placed Highlanders, who are playing tomorrow.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Chicken Inn held Dynamos to a goalless draw, while Ngezi Platinum returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

FC Platinum edged Green Fuel 1-0 and Bikita Minerals drew 1-1 against TelOne.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 Results:

Chicken Inn 0-0 Dynamos

FC Platinum 1-0 Greenfuel

Ngezi Platinum 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

Bikita Minerals 1-1 TelOne

Herentals 1-0 Yadah

ZPC Kariba 0-2 Manica Diamonds