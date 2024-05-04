2025 FIFA Club World Cup prize money

Four African teams will join twenty-eight other side from around the world that will feature at the first edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup set for next year.

South African club Mamelodi Sundowns and Tunisian giants were the final two African sides that secured the qualification.

The teams booked their places via the ranking pathway.

The teams’ successful performance in the inter-club competitions over the last four years earned them enough points to finish among the top teams.

The other two African outfits qualified are Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca, who booked their spots as winners of the Champions League in 2021, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Prize Money

The total prize money is around €2.5bn ($2.7b) and an initial €2bn ($2.15b) will be distributed among the 32 teams that book their plane tickets to the USA. Qualification therefore brings €50m ($54m) as a minimum, while there will be other results-based bonuses and the winner will receive around €100m ($108m).