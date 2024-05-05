Arenel hold Highlanders as CAPS United thrash Hwange

CAPS United showed their class in their victory over Hwange in Saturday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 encounter at Rufaro Stadium.

The Green Machine won 3-0, thanks to a first half brace from William Manondo and a strike from Hastings Chapusha.

Manondo opened the scoring in the twelfth minute before Chapusha added another one just four minutes later.

The former Harare City man made it three goals in the 40th minute to complete his brace.

The result lifted CAPS United to seventh place on the table.

At Barbourfields Stadium, Highlanders were held to a goalless draw against Arenel Movers.

Bosso dominated the play but failed to get a goal.

On the other end, the hosts retained some dominance in flashes and forced a couple of saves from Tshilamoya goalie Raphael Pitisi.

The draw sees Highlanders return to the top of the table with nineteen points, though now seperated from second-placed Manica Diamonds by goal-difference.

Elsewhere, Simba Bhora beat Chegutu Pirates 2-1.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 10 Results:

Arenel 0-0 Highlanders

CAPS United 3-0 Hwange

Chegutu Pirates 1-2 Simba Bhora