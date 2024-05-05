SAFA makes plea to South Africans ahead of Zimbabwe clash

The South African Football Association has pleaded with their football followers to come in numbers and fill Free State Stadium when Bafana Bafana host Zimbabwe next month.

The South African national team has of late been attracting few supporters at their home games.

The matches have mostly been played in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The FA has now made a move to take their national team’s next game elsewhere, and will play in Bloemfontein for the first time since 2010 World Cup.

SAFA acting CEO Dr Thulani Ngwenya said: “We are looking forward to playing this match in Bloemfontein, and we appeal to the fans to come out in numbers to support the team. The fans play such a crucial role for the players, and a packed Free State Stadium would serve as a fantastic boost for them.”

The game will be played on Tuesday, 11 June.

Kick-off is at 8 pm CAT.