Edmore Chirambadare, Elvis Chipezeze back in South African top-flight league

Edmore Chirambadare and goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze are back in the South African top-flight league after their team Magesi FC won promotion on Sunday.

The Limpopo club confirmed their status following a 3-1 win over Milford FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The result saw the side attaining an unassailable 55 points at the top to win the championship with two games to spare.

Chipezeze is a regular in Magesi starting XI and captains the team, while Chirambadare arrived at the club in January and has featured nine times, scoring two goals.