Zim youngster Vernon Masara named Burnley’s Academy Player of the Year

Zimbabwean youngster Vernon Masara has been named Burnley’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2023/24 season.

Masara, who turned 17 last month, has spent much of the season playing with the U21s squad.

He started the campaign with some injuries but soon adapted to the demands of full-time training.

Masara was presented his award by Club Chairman Alan Pace at halftime of the senior team’s Premier League match Newcastle United on Saturday, with his family watching.

Speaking to Burnley media after receiving the award, the Warriors prospect said: “I would like to thank god as I’ve had some tough moments battling with a few injuries since I’ve been at Burnley, but I’ve always managed to overcome them and come back better and stronger.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family and a bit of a relief moment, too, proving that my hard work is paying off.

“I am very appreciative to the coaches that have helped me progress and given me a platform to improve over the years and I really look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

Masara, who has been with the Clarets since the age of nine, penned a two-year scholarship deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.