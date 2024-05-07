Warriors coach: ZIFA decides, nation waits

The ZIFA Normalisation Committee (NC) will today start the process of recruiting the next Warriors coach, after advertising the vacant post.

The biggest coaching job in the land has been vacant since the Lincoln Mutasa-led administration decided not to renew Portuguese mentor Baltemar Brito, at the end of last year.

ZIFA advertised the post last week and the closing date for applications was yesterday.

Brito, who presided over the Warriors’ opening Group C World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria and collected two points, applied for the job.

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach, Kostadin Papic, who was once approached by the NC, also applied.

Former SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo, who declared his interest in the Warriors job, surprisingly did not apply, according to well-placed sources at ZIFA.

It’s still not clear if Norman Mapeza, who was in charge of the Warriors during the four-nations invitational tournament held in Malawi in March, did apply for the job.

The NC is looking to appoint a Warriors coach in time for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers slated for next month.

Zimbabwe “host” Lesotho at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa on June 7, before taking on Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein, four days later.