Admiral Muskwe leaves English League One side after playing his last game in November

Admiral Muskwe has left English League One side Exeter City to return to his parent club Luton Town following the end of his loan stay.

Muskwe was on a season-long loan deal from the EPL team. He featured in just eight games, with his last match coming in November after picking up an injury.

The Warriors international picked a hamstring issue on international duty during the goalless draw against Rwanda in mid-November.

The striker didn’t recover on time and will return to Luton Town following the conclusion of the campaign.

The club announced: “The six loan players in Vil Sinisalo, Dion Rankine, Luke Harris, Ryan Woods, Admiral Muskwe and Mo Eisa all head back to their parent clubs with our thanks for buying into everything the club does, and our best wishes for their future.”

Exeter City coach Gary Caldwell added: “The loan players are really important at this level, and we are a fantastic club for them with our facilities at the Cliff Hill, the environment at SJP and the support the players get from the staff, the club and the supporters.

“Every loan player that has come in has given us something back.”