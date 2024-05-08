PSL delivers judgment on abandoned FC Platinum, CAPS United, Chitembwe hit with fine

The Premier Soccer League has delivered its judgement on the abandoned Castle Lager Premiership match between FC Platinum and CAPS United.

The game was abandoned in the 85th minute following crowd trouble at Mandava Stadium.

The chaos started after the Green Machine had a goal ruled out after Ralph Kawondera was adjudged to have scored the effort from an offside position.

The Platinum Boys were leading 1-0 at the team the game was abandoned. The goal was scored by Juan Mutudza in the eighth minute.

In their judgement, the PSL has awarded the match to FC Platinum on a 3-0 scoreline.

CAPS United have been fined $5000 of which $500 is suspended on condition the club won’t repeat a similar offence.

Makepekepe coach Lloyd Chitembwe has alao been fined $400 for his claims, blasting the match officials.

Here is the statement by the PSL.

Updated Castle Lager Premiership table.