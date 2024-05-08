ZIFA start distributing football equipment to schools across the country

The Zimbabwe Football Association Association – ZIFA – has started distributing football equipment to schools across the country.

The program is in partnership with FIFA and it’s targeting at least 100 schools per province.

The FA has already reached out in communities in Mashonaland Central.

ZIFA said: “We are delighted to announce the resumption of the football equipment distribution initiative across the nation, in partnership with FIFA.

“Under the esteemed auspices of FIFA, this impactful program has this week embarked on a significant journey through Mashonaland Central province, and is set to reach the vibrant communities of Mazowe, Guruve, Mbire, Muzarabani, Mt. Darwin, Rushinga, Bindura, and Shamva, where both primary and secondary schools are set to benefit.

“The FIFA program is designed to foster mass participation in the beautiful game within schools, with a particular focus on children aged 4 to 14. Beyond the joy of playing football, this initiative serves as a platform for imparting essential life skills such as decision-making, teamwork, and interpersonal communication.

“ZIFA is proud to highlight the inclusive nature of this initiative, as all schools under the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH), the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH), Association of Trust Schools (ATS), and Zimbabwe Independent Colleges Association (ZICA) are represented in this endeavour.

“This nationwide effort aims to impact at least 100 schools in each province, with a special emphasis on marginalized areas, thereby totalling to 1000 schools nationwide. Through this extensive outreach, we aspire to cultivate a culture of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and personal development among Zimbabwe’s youth.”