Chegutu Pirates charged by PSL after Dynamos clash was abandoned

The Premier Soccer League has charged Chegutu Pirates for causing the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premiership game against Dynamos last month.

The match was abandoned after it had entered the stoppage period due to crowd trouble.

The chaos started after Dynamos had scored deep into the additional time to break the deadline through Donald Dzvinyai.

The goal, however, was disputed after it was seemingly cleared off the line, and this forced the home team’s fans to invade the pitch protesting.

In a statement, the PSL said: