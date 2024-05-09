English League One club decides on Tivonge Rushesha future

English league One club Reading has decided on the future of Tivonge following the end of the season.

Rushesha’s current deal will expire on 30 June, having joined the club last August after a successful trial stint

The midfielder struggled for game time in the senior team and mainly featured for the U21s.

He also missed action for a couple of weeks after sustaining an injury.

Despite these struggles, the club has moved to offer the player a new contract.

Reading announced on their website the news, saying:

“Kelvin Abrefa and Tivonge Rushesha are both currently in talks regarding new contract offers with the club that will see them extend their stays in RG2.”

Reading finished the 2023-24 season 17th in the League One table.