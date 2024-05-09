Magaya’s Heart Stadium dropped from hosting PSL game

Yadah’s home ground Heart Stadium has been dropped from host the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games in the next two weeks.

The unavailability of the stadium will allow some outstanding works to completed and confine the venue with PSL standards.

The Church Boys, who face CAPS United in Round 11 on Saturday, will use Rufaro Stadium as their temporary home.

Action will return to the stadium two weeks later on matchday 13, when Yadah host FC Platinum.

Heart Stadium, which is located in Waterfalls, Harare and owned by Yadah boss Walter Magaya, was initially granted a provisional approval a month ago.