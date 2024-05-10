Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu cautious ahead of FC Platinum clash

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is cautious of FC Platinum ahead of their meeting in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 11 on Sunday.

The two teams are separated by just one point, with Bosso on top of the table with nineteen points, while the Platinum Boys are sitting in third.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kaindu said is aware of the threat that FC Platinum poses but is convinced his side’s preparations.

He said: “We are playing FC Platinum, a formidable side and they have a good coach who can influence the result of the game at any given time. We know the pedigree that FC Platinum have, the style of play that they want to display and we hope that it is going to be entertaining to all our fans.”

The gaffer added: “Our preparations for the coming fixture against FC Platinum have gone on well. It’s so far, so good.

“The thing is we are going to miss one player (Melikhaya Ncube) due to suspension and the other one who I cannot mention for now due to injury.

“However, the injured player will need to be assessed ahead of the next match.”