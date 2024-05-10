Sunday Chidzambwa, Tangawarima honoured at COSAFA Awards as South Africa dominate winners list

Former Zimbabwean coach Sunday Chidzambwa and ex-FIFA referee Felix Tangawarima were honoured at the COSAFA Awards 2023 on Thursday night.

Chidzambwa and Tangawarima were award among the first recipients of the Life Time Achievement award at the award ceremony which was held at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Chidzambwa, a record four-time COSAFA Cup winner, was honoured in the services of coaching, while Tangawarima, who is now the COSAFA head of referees, was awarded under the referee’s services.

In other categories, South Africa dominated the winners’ list with Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau clinching the Men’s Player of the Year award.

Here is the full list of winners at the 2023 COSAFA Awards

Men’s Player of the Year Award:

Percy Tau (Al Ahly & South Africa)

Women’s Player of the Year Award:

Racheal Kundananji (Madrid FC & Zambia)

Men’s Coach of the Year Award:

Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Coach of the Year Award:

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

Men’s Most Promising Player Award:

Thapelo Maseko (SuperSport United/Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa)

Women’s Most Promising Player Award:

Leticia Chinyamula (Ascent Academy & Malawi)

COSAFA Referee Legend:

Victor Gomes (South Africa)

Best Male Referee Award:

Jerson Dos Santos (Angola)

Best Female Referee Award:

Diana Chikotesha (Zambia)

Most Promising Referee Award:

Tsiaro Randriambololoma (Madagascar)

Lifetime Achievement For Services As A Player:

Janine van Wyk

Lifetime Achievement In Services To Refereeing:

Felix Tangawarima

Lifetime Achievement In Services To Women’s Football:

Fran Hilton-Smith

Lifetime Achievement In Services To Coaching:

Sunday Chidzambwa

Lifetime Achievement In Services To The Media:

Mark Gleeson