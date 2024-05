Live: Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11 action.

Latest:

Yadah 0-0 CAPS United

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour.

12′ Kafelapanjila receives the ball inside the box and tries to hit at goal but his effort is blocked.

10′ CAPS United holding a slight edge in possession. No chances created at both ends.

5′ A cagey start so far with no meaningful attacks created.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Yadah XI: Takarinda, Chitauro, Gwatidzo, Makopa, Mandivei, Mushonga, Ndereki, Kafelapanjila, Rusike, Sango, Mlilo.

CAPS XI: Mateyaunga, Chapusha, Sarupinda, Kangwa, Murwira, Mureremba, Kawondera, Bunjira, Makuva, Chinyengetere, Manondo.

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 0-0 Ngezi Platinum

Simba XI: Mvula, Tafa, Makunike, Nyanhi, Moyo, Chipunza, Chikwende, Manenji, Musona, Machope, Msebe.

Ngezi XI: Chadya, Chigwida, Madhake, Chamboko, Hachiro, Kashitigu, Mandinyenya, Mukumba, Gaki, Benhura, Murasiranwa.

Green Fuel 0-0 ZPC Kariba