Marshall Munetsi returned to the score-sheet for his Stade de Reims side after netting in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Brest in the French Ligue 1.

The Zimbabwean midfielder scored a well-taken diving header in the 25th minute to put his team ahead.

But his goal was cancelled out in the on the stroke of half-time by Lillian Brassier.

He was subbed off in the 68th minute.

Munetsi’s latest goal is his fourth of the season, having also registered three assists.

Here is his match performance report.