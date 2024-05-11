Should Billiat be drafted into the Warriors fold?

When Khama Billiat arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airpot on February 20 to complete his return to local football, many thought the worst.

A technically sublime player whose attacking threat propelled him to stardom in the South African Premiership —where he enjoyed a glittering career spanning over a decade, Billiat’s return home was somewhat unforeseen, so was his decision to join Yadah.

It was hard to believe that a player of his calibre would make such a decision, therefore the easy conclusion by many, was that there was no longer any football to talk about, as far as the diminutive winger is concerned.

But, as usual, time discovers the truth and the factuality is that Billiat falling off the cliff at Kaizer Chiefs can be explained better by reasons which have nothing to do with his ability as a footballer.



Any forthright person who has watched Billiat in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League might be tempted to say the Mufakose-bred winger is simply a cut above the rest —quality wise.

His ferocious acceleration, top-notch off the ball movement, mesmerizing ability to dribble past defenders at lighting fast pace, are damning evidence that Billiat is still top-player.

Naturally, when a player is that good, having him in the national team should be a no brainer but in the case of the former Mamelodi Sundowns star, there is one problem.

Billiat quit the Warriors under unclear circumstances in November 2021, ending an international career spanning over 10 years.

Efforts to persuade him to feature for Zimbabwe at the AFCON 2021 finals were fruitless, but after his Yadah unveiling, Billiat did not shut the door on the possibility of returning to the Warriors fold.

“If everything is enjoyable, you never know. I’m not promising anything, but i love my country so much, and now that I’m back home and feeling so much loved, I can still change my mind (to play for the Warriors),” said Billiat.

“I just want to hit the ground running and enjoy every minute like I said. Im feeling great being here, and being given so much love. I truly appreciate it and I’m looking forward to enjoy my football here. I thank God that I still have a chance to play football here,” he added.

The Warriors resume their World Cup qualifying campaign against Lesotho and South Africa next month and calls for Billiat’s return to the country’s senior men’s national team have become louder.

However, former Warriors midfielder Justice ‘The Chief’ Majabvi, reckons it’s not a good idea.

“I think Khama should for now continue with club football. I wouldn’t want him involved in national team after retiring,” said Majabvi.

“He isn’t fit for the highest level for now, like international football. He spent a lot of time not really active, it might affect him.

”Those games require full fitness, mentally and physically. So of course it’s not wise for him to consider returning to the national team. Let it go, give young ones a chance. Stay at club, focus and have less stress,” added Majabvi.

Former Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare is of the view that if the next national team coach wants Billiat, then the nimble-footed winger should represent the country again.

“Khama is still a quality player, it’s something that I always knew but now everyone is also convinced having watched him play,” said Mpandare.

“He is simply one of the best players in the league, if not the best. So if the next (Warriors) coach wants him, they why not?

”If the coach wants him and if he is still interested, I don’t see any reason why she shouldn’t represent Zimbabwe again. We all know what he is capable of doing, and we also know the passion he had for the national team.

“The best players should play for the national team, and Khama is one of our best players, simple,” added Mpandare.