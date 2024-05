Former CAPS United and Black Aces midfielder Wonder Ngoko has gotten a new coaching job in the Division One.

Ngoko, who last coached MWOS FC last season, takes over the reins as the new coach of Karoi United.

He replaces Elvis ‘Chuchu’ Chiweshe, who recently left the club after struggling with team and left it on the bottom of the Northern Region Division One Championship.

A statement by Karoi United confirmed his appointment.