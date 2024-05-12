FC Platinum beat Highlanders as Manica Diamonds claim top spot

Highlanders dropped to fourth place on the Castle Lager Premiership table following their 2-0 loss against FC Platinum on Sunday.

Bosso conceded two early goals from Juan Mutudza and Lawrence Mhlanga and failed to recover.

Mutudza opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a quality effort before Mhlanga added another one eight minutes later.

The hosts dominated the play in the following moments and created a couple of chances with Lynoth Chikuhwa getting the bulk of it.

The striker was even denied by the woodwork towards the halftime.

The result placed FC Platinum on third, while Highlanders remained with nineteen points on fourth place.

At Sakubva, Manica Diamonds beat Bikita Minerals 1-0 to move to the top of the table with twenty-two points.

Dynamos drew 1-1 against Herentals, while Hwange and Arenel also played a 1-1 stalemate.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 11 Results:

Highlanders 0-2 FC Platinum

Dynamos 1-1 Herentals

Hwange 1-1 Arenel

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Bikita

Telone 0-2 Chegutu Pirates