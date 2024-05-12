Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 11

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 11 action.

Latest:

Highlanders 0-2 FC Platinum

45′ Three minutes added.

37′ McKinnon Mushore denied by the woodwork before Ndlovu tries to mop in the rebound but sends his effort over.

30′ Highlanders still dominating the play but can’t find a goal.

23′ Mbeba shoots wide from a free-kick.

21′ Yellow Card to Pavari (FCP).

20′ Highlanders dominating the play but still remain behind.

15′ Khoza tries from a range but drags his shot wide.

11′ Yellow Card to Ngwenya (FCP).

12′ Goal!!! Lawrence Mhlanga doubles FCP lead.

8′ Chikuhwa with a header but the effort goes wide.

2′ Goal!!! Juan Mutudza opens the scoring for FCP.

1′ Kick-off!!

Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Mhindirira, Chikuhwa, McKinnon Mushore, Ndlovu, Mason Mushore, Makaruse, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Khoza, Ncube.

FCP XI:

Dynamos 1-0 Herentals

35′ Goal!!! Zioocha puts Dynamos ahead.

Hwange 0-0 Arenel

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bikita

Telone 0-0 Chegutu Pirates