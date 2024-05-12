Ngezi Platinum coach Chiragwi ‘hurt’ after losing to Simba

Ngezi Platinum Stars Takesure Chiragwi expressed his distress after his side lost 2-1 Simba Bhora in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 11 encounter on Saturday.

Madamburo led in the majority of the game before conceding two late goals.

The visitors surged ahead in the 25th minute through Tapiwa Mandinyenya.

Simba equalised in the second half through substitute Billy Vheremu’s 75th minute effort.

The hosts completed their comeback ten minutes later courtesy of Kudzidai Chigwida’s own-goal.

Speaking after the match, Chiragwi said: “It’s another mourning day for us after a fighting perfomance in the first half. We tried our best like always, but unfortunately we conceded an own goal which is normal in football. It hurts to lose a match after we performed the way we did. The guys put everything and I’m proud of them.”

The result placed Ngezi on tenth place ten points, while Simba moved to the top of the table.