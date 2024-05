Former CAPS United defender Tapiwa Kumbuyani has died.

He was 41.

Kumbuyani reportedly succumbed to liver cancer in his hometown of Gweru.

The former defender’s ex-club, CAPS United, confirmed his death and paid their condolences.

Kumbuyani also played for Chapungu, Hwange, Blue Rangers, Monomotapa, Caps United, How Mine and Bantu Rovers.

He retired from playing football in 2019.