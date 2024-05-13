Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu rues Melikhaya Ncube absence after FC Platinum loss

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has rued the absence of Melikhaya Ncube in their 2-0 loss against FC Platinum on Sunday.

Ncube missed the game through suspension following an accumulation of yellow cards.

Speaking after the match, Kaindu said: “We were unsettled in the first 10 minutes that we conceded two goals and it is always difficult to come back, especially against a team like FC Platinum. I think Melikhaya’s absence could have affected us.

“We didn’t convert chances that came our way. Our opponents scored utilised the chances they got. Even in the second half we looked a bit stronger but unfortunately we couldn’t get the goals in terms of converting the chances that we had created.”

Bosso conceded two early goals from Juan Mutudza and Lawrence Mhlanga and failed to recover.

Mutudza opened the scoring in the 2nd minute with a quality effort before Mhlanga added another one eight minutes later.

The hosts dominated the play in the following moments and created a couple of chances with Lynoth Chikuhwa getting the bulk of it.

The striker was even denied by the woodwork towards the halftime.

The result placed FC Platinum on third, while Highlanders remained with nineteen points and dropped to fourth place.