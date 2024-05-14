Saul Chaminuka unveiled by Green Fuel as their new coach

Saul Chaminuka has been unveiled by Green Fuel as their new coach following his departure at Bikita Minerals.

Chaminuka has joined Green Fuel to replace Rodwell Dhlakama, who was sacked last week.

The former Warriors assistant coach will be assisted by Tawurayi Mangwiro.

A statement by Green Fuel reads: “Former Warriors Assistant Coach, Saul “Tizirirai” Chaminuka, who has been with Bikita Minerals FC has joined Green Fuel FC as Head Coach replacing Rodwel Dhlakama.

“He will be assisted by Tawurayi Mangwiro while Innocent Chogugudza remains goalkeepers’ coach.”