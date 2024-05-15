Nyasha Mushekwi back on scoresheet with a brace

Nyasha Mushekwi returned to the score-sheet on Sunday, scoring a brace for his Chinese League One side Yunnan Yukun.

The Zimbabwean striker netted the goals in their 5-1 win over YB Longding.

He started in the match and found the back of the net for the first time in the match on minute 54 before completing his brace twenty minutes later.

Mushekwi was subbed off on the 84th minute mark.

The goals marked his return to the score-sheet after failing to score in the last two games.

Prior to short goal-drought, the former Warriors striker had scored in six consecutive matches.

He is now on eight goals this season, extending his lead on the top of the goalscorer’s chart.