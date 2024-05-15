Orlando Pirates break silence after footage surfaced of players discussing betting

Orlando Pirates have broken their silence after first-team players were captured suggesting they placed bets on a Premier League match.

Goalkeeper Sipho Chainewas filmed talking with his teammates about what seems to be a bet on a match

In a statement, Pirates dismissed the suggestion that the players placed the bet.

But the club added they have read the riot act to the stars, warning them that talking about bookmaking can have serious consequences for professional footballers.

The statement reads: “The Club has noted a video circulating on social media involving two of our players discussing betting.

“We would like to clarify that the players in the video did not place any bets. The video captured a light-hearted moment among teammates purporting to have placed a bet on an English Premiership match.

“As a Club, we are fully aware of the regulations regarding betting. Betting on any sport is strictly prohibited for any professional player.

“However, we have addressed the matter with the players involved, emphasising that even in jest, such discussions can have serious implications.

“The Club has reiterated the importance of adhering to betting regulations to avoid any potential long-term consequences.

“The players recognise their error in judgment and have since apologised. However, due to the seriousness of this matter, the Club has instituted its own internal investigation to ensure that no player is involved in any form of sports betting as this would constitute a breach in the club handbook that all players are signatory to.”